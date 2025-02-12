NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
JG FUNK FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, with its registered address at 52550 848 Road, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, was dissolved on January 28, 2025. The terms of the dissolution provide for the payment of liabilities of the Limited Liability Company and the distribution of any remaining assets to the members. Joseph R. Funk, the President of the Limited Liability Company, is to manage the corporate affairs, wind up and liquidate its business, and distribute its assets. The Limited Liability Company has no assets and no liabilities.
Martin V. Klein
Klein Law Office, P.C.
101 W. 4th Street
P.O. Box 166
Neligh, NE 68756-0166
(402)887-4190
PUBLISH: February 5, 12 & 19, 2025
ZNEZ