NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

JG FUNK FARMS, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, with its registered address at 52550 848 Road, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, was dissolved on January 28, 2025. The terms of the dissolution provide for the payment of liabilities of the Limited Liability Company and the distribution of any remaining assets to the members. Joseph R. Funk, the President of the Limited Liability Company, is to manage the corporate affairs, wind up and liquidate its business, and distribute its assets. The Limited Liability Company has no assets and no liabilities.

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

101 W. 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

PUBLISH: February 5, 12 & 19, 2025

ZNEZ