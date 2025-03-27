NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION
BOOTH HAY COMPANY, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, with its registered address at 84707 Airport Road, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, was dissolved on March 20, 2025. The terms of the dissolution provide for the payment of liabilities of the Limited Liability Company and the distribution of any remaining assets to the members. Daryl Booth, the President of the Limited Liability Company, is to manage the corporate affairs, wind up and liquidate its business, and distribute its assets. The Limited Liability Company has no assets and no liabilities.
Martin V. Klein
Klein Law Office, P.C.
101 W. 4th Street
P.O. Box 166
Neligh, NE 68756-0166
(402)887-4190
PUBLISH: March 26, April 2 & 9, 2025
