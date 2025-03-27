NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

BOOTH HAY COMPANY, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, with its registered address at 84707 Airport Road, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, was dissolved on March 20, 2025. The terms of the dissolution provide for the payment of liabilities of the Limited Liability Company and the distribution of any remaining assets to the members. Daryl Booth, the President of the Limited Liability Company, is to manage the corporate affairs, wind up and liquidate its business, and distribute its assets. The Limited Liability Company has no assets and no liabilities.

Martin V. Klein

Klein Law Office, P.C.

101 W. 4th Street

P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756-0166

(402)887-4190

PUBLISH: March 26, April 2 & 9, 2025

ZNEZ