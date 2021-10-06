Notice of Budget Revision -District #18 Board of Education

ELGIN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Notice Of

Budget and Property Tax Amendment

The Elgin Public Schools published the following notices on September 1, 2021 for one week in the Elgin Review:

Notice of Budget Hearing and Summary

Notice of Special Hearing to Set Final Tax Request

Whereas, both such Special Public Hearings were held before the Board of Education (hereinafter “the Board”) of Antelope County School District (02-0018-000) at the time, date, and place announced in the notice published in a newspaper of general circulation,

Whereas, the Board approved a Tax Request that was discussed correctly and adopted but due to a clerical error the wrong information was published.

Therefore, Notice is hereby given that the Tax Request changed in the following way:

• The Building Fund was incorrectly published at $215,000.00 and is correct at $217,172.00 for an increase of $2172.00

• The Building Fund Levy was incorrectly published at .030499 and is correct at .030807 for an increase of .000308 per $100 valuation.

• The Total Property Tax Request was incorrectly published at $2,538,232.00 and is correct at $2,540,404.00 for an increase of $2172.00.

• The Total Tax Levy Request was incorrectly published at .360066 and is correct at .360374 for an increase of .000308 per $100 valuation.

Mike Brockhaus

Supintendent

Ron Bode

Secretary

PUBLISH: October 6, 2021

