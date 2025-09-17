Notice of Budget Hearings, District #18 Board of Education

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE ELGIN SCHOOL BOARD

Elgin Public School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday September 22, 2025. The meeting will be held in the EPS Board Room of the High School at 7:00 a.m. The agenda of the meeting will be for the purpose of the Budget Hearing, Tax Request Hearing, and Special Board Meeting for the purpose of Adoption of the Budget and Tax Request.

To: Members of the Board of Education, District #18 Antelope County

From: Mike Brockhaus, Superintendent

RE: Tentative Agenda for the September 2025 Budget Hearing, Tax Request Hearing, and Special Board Meeting in the EPS Board Room at 7:00 a.m.

Mtg. Date: Monday September 22, 2025 the Budget Hearing at 7:00 a.m., followed by the Tax Request Hearing, followed by the Special Board of Education Meeting in the EPS Board Room.

Budget Hearing to begin at 7:00 a.m. followed by the Tax Request Hearing Tax Request Hearing follows the Budget Hearing Special Board of Education Meeting to follow the Tax Request Hearing

For more information on statewide receipts and expenditures, and to compare cost per pupil and performance to other school districts, go to https://nep.education.ne.gov established pursuant to Laws 2021, LB528, section 5.

Agenda Items

Open Meeting

Roll Call of Members

Pledge of Allegiance

Announce Posting of Open Meetings Law

Consent Agenda

Minutes of Previous Meeting

Adopt the Agenda

Action Items

Approve the 2025-2026 Budget

Approve the 2025-2026 Tax Resolution

Discussion Items

Set the date for the next regular meeting

Adjourn

A current copy of the meeting agenda is available in the superintendent’s office. The agenda shall not be altered within 24 hours of the meeting unless the item is of an emergency nature.

For a board to have a “closed” session, a majority of the voting members must vote for the session and it must be clearly necessary for either:

Protection of the public interest; or

The prevention of needless injury to the reputation of an individual, and if the individual has not requested a public meeting.

PUBLISH: September 17, 2025

