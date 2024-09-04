Notice of Bidders, Antelope County Board of Commissioners

V-PLOW BIDS

The Antelope County Commissioners are requesting Quotes for two (2) V-Plows attachments for motor graders. Quotes will be accepted until Tuesday, September 10th, 2024, at 9:15 AM. Plows will have an eight (8) foot cutting width and a Balderson Mount. Bid quotes should be brought/sent to Antelope County Clerk, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh NE 68756. Bids will be open shortly thereafter for discussion and evaluation. Quote should be clearly labeled ‘v-plow bids’. Antelope County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. All questions and inquiries should be addressed to: Leigh Kluthe, Antelope County Road Superintendent, 402.843.6277

PUBLISH: August 28 & September 4, 2024

ZNEZ