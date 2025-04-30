Notice of Appointment of Personal Representative

NOTICE
Estate of PHYLLIS MARIE
KINNEY, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on April 21, 2025, in the County Court of Antelope County Nebraska, Case No PR25-14, Richard Charles Kinney, whose mailing address is 50990 Hwy 70, Elgin, NE 68636, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before June 30, 2025 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.
/s/ Martin V. Klein
Martin V. Klein, #22220
Attorney for Applicant
PUBLISH: April 30, May 7 & 14, 2025
ZNEZ