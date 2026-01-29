Notice of 2026 Primary Election, Lisa Payne, Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner

PRIMARY ELECTION NOTICE & OFFICES TO BE FILLED BY ELECTION AND FILING

DEADLINES

I, Lisa Payne, Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner, hereby give notice of the offices to be filled by election that will appear on the 2026 Primary Election Ballot to be held May 12th, 2026, in Antelope County, Nebraska, as per State Statute 32-601. Notice is also given that the filing deadlines for such offices are 5:00 pm on: February 17, 2026, for incumbents and March 2nd, 2026, for non-incumbents. An incumbent is anyone serving in an elective office, even if they are filing for an office other than the one in which they are presently serving, these individuals are required to file by February 17th, 2026.

Name of offices for the Primary Election (Vote for One unless otherwise indicated):

PARTISAN OFFICES:

For United States Senator – 6-year term;

For Representative in Congress – District 03 – 2-year term;

For Governor – 4-year term;

For Secretary of State – 4-year term;

For State Treasurer – 4-year term;

For Attorney General – 4-year term;

For Auditor of Public Accounts – 4-year term;

OTHER STATE OFFICES – NONPARTISAN (Vote for ONE, 4-year terms unless indicated):

For Member of the Legislature – District 40;

For Member of the State Board of Education – District 06;

Northeast Community College for Board of Governors – District 01;

Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District for Board of Directors – Subdistrict 01, and At Large;

Upper Elkhorn Natural Resources District for Board of Directors – Subdistricts 05, 06, 07, and At Large;

COUNTY PARTISAN OFFICES (vote for 1 unless indicated – all 4-year term):

For County Commissioner – Districts 1, 3, and 5;

For County Attorney

For County Assessor

For Clerk of the District Court

For County Treasurer

For County Sheriff

For County Clerk

For County Surveyor

COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICES:

Antelope County Airport Authority Board Member – 6-year term – vote for up to 2;

Antelope County Airport Authority Board Member – 4-year term – vote for up to 1;

CITY OFFICES (4-year term unless indicated):

City of Neligh – Council Members At Large (Vote for up to Two); City of Neligh – Mayor (Vote for One)

City of Tilden – Council Members At Large (Vote for up to Three); City of Tilden – Mayor (Vote for One)

City of Elgin – Council Members – Ward 1 (Vote for One), Ward 2 (Vote for One); City of Elgin – Mayor (Vote for One)

ANTELOPE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS FOR BOARD MEMBER (4-year terms unless indicated) (Vote for up to Three): Summerland Public School; Neligh-Oakdale Public School; Elgin Public School;

OTHER SCHOOL DISTRICTS WITHIN ANTELOPE COUNTY 4-year terms (Class III) (Vote for up to Three unless otherwise indicated): Boone Central Schools; Plainview Public School; Creighton Public School; Elkhorn Valley Public School.

Dated this 23rd day of January 2026.

Lisa Payne

Antelope County Clerk/Election Commissioner

PUBLISH: January 28, 2026

