Notice- Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy

NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY

Lincoln, Nebraska

Pursuant to NDEE Title 118 – Ground Water Quality Standards and Use Classification, public notification and opportunity for comment is hereby given of the following:

1. On or about September 10, 1992 and February 16, 1995, a petroleum release was identified originating from a storage tank system located at 200 S 2nd, Elgin. An approximate legal location is SE1/4, SE1/4, NE1/4, Section 11, Township 23N, Range 07W, Antelope County.

2. Follow-up investigation identified the effects of the release and led to the remedial actions proposed by NDEE. The investigation resulted in a determination that this ground water contamination event is defined as remedial action class one.

3. The source of the release has been removed. A Risk-Based Corrective Action (RBCA) Tier 2 assessment was conducted. The assessment indicated the presence of dissolved petroleum compounds in ground water. The contaminant concentrations found were below the numerical levels used by the RBCA process to establish a need for further investigation or remediation. Based on the current site conditions and property use, the NDEE has determined that no further remedial action is necessary due to the lack of threat to human health or safety.

Information regarding this release is contained in the file: NDEE ID 61165, LST 062695-GW-0950 and LST 062695-GW-1000.

Any person may receive further information or submit comments on the proposed action, and request or petition NDEE for a hearing, in writing, stating the nature of the issues to be raised in the hearing, on or before August 17, 2020. A final decision by the Director will be made in a manner provided by Title 115, NAC Ch. 5. Direct written correspondence to: Director, NDEE, P.O. Box 98922, Lincoln, NE 68509-8922. You may also call Marty Link at (402) 471-4270 with comments or if alternate formats of materials are needed. TDD users call 711 and ask the relay operator to call (402) 471-4270.

PUBLISH: July 22, 2020

