Notice-Matter of Guardianship

NOTICE

In the Matter of the

Guardianship of J.R.W.

To John Doe, whose whereabouts are unknown, upon whom personal service of summons cannot be had, and who is the natural father in said proceedings:

You are notified on October 20, 2021, a Petition for Appointment of a Guardian for a Minor was filed concerning the minor child, J.R.W., in the Antelope County Court, at Case No. JV18-17, the object of which is to obtain guardianship for said minor child. Hearing on the Petition for Appointment of a Guardian for a Minor is set for November 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Antelope County Court.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

PUBLISH: October 27, November 3 &10, 2021

ZNEZ