Notice-Matter of Guardianship

NOTICE

In the Matter of the

Guardianship of L.M.T.

To John Doe, whose whereabouts are unknown, upon whom personal service of summons cannot be had, and who is a natural parent in said proceedings:

You are notified that on June 10, 2022 a Petition for Appointment of Co-Guardians for a Minor was filing concerning the minor child, L.M.T., in the Antelope County Court, at Case No. PR22-19, the object of which is to obtain guardianship for said minor child. Hearing on the Petition for Appointment of Co-Guardians for a Minor is set for July 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Antelope County Court

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

PUBLISH: June 15, 22 & 29, 2022

ZNEZ