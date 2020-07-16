PUBLIC NOTICE:
ALL RURAL ANTELOPE COUNTY LANDOWNERS AND AGRICULTURAL
TENANTS/ LESSEES OPERATING IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
NEBRASKA REVISED STATUE §39-301 AND §39-302
Notice is hereby given by the Antelope County Board of Commissioners to all rural Antelope County landowners and their agricultural operators and tenants/lessees, that according to Neb. Rev. Statutes §39-301 and 39-302, it is a Class IV Misdemeanor to allow a sprinkler irrigation system to divert water onto or across a public road so as to saturate, wash or impair the maintenance, construction or passability of such public road. It is also a violation to allow or permit the operation of a sprinkler irrigation system that is not equipped with a functioning device which will automatically shut off the end gun or the end portion of the irrigation system to prevent the diversion of water onto or across a public road.
A Class IV Misdemeanor is punishable by a minimum fine of $100.00 and a maximum fine of $500.00. Landowners and/or managing tenants/lessees may also be subject to civil liability and/or damages for the repair and maintenance of the public road resulting from such violation.
Violation(s) of this statute can be reported to the Antelope County Sheriff and/or Antelope County Road Boss for investigation and action thereon.
ANTELOPE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
PUBLISH: July 15, 2020
ZNEZ
Notice-Irrigation Systems- Antelope County
PUBLIC NOTICE: