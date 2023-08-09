Notice for Name Change – Antelope County

LEGAL NOTICE FOR NAME CHANGE OF A MINOR CHILD

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Case Number CI23-31

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF JOVIE MARIE VAISVILAS

By Lauren Borer, Petitioner.

Notice is hereby given that on the 1st day of August, 2023, a petition was filed in the District Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the object and prayer of which is to change a minor child’s or children’s name(s) from Jovie Marie Vaisvilas to Jovie Marie Borer.

A hearing will be had on said petition before the Honorable James G. Kube, in courtroom no. 1, 501 M Street, Neligh, Nebraska, on the 30th day of August, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as will be convenient for the court and that unless sufficient cause is shown to the contrary, the minor child(ren)’s name(s) will be changed from that of Jovie Marie Vaisvilas to Jovie Marie Borer.

/s/ Marvin V. Klein

August 2, 2023

Martin V. Klein

#22220

(402) 887-4190

101 W. 4th Street/P.O. Box 166

Neligh, NE 68756

marty@kleinlaw pc.com

PUBLISH: August 9 & 16, 2023

