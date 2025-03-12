NOTICE FOR BIDS

Hot Mix Asphalt

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:45 AM, on April 1st, 2025, for hot mix asphalt. Price should be per ton and per location. Purchase of hot mix asphalt picked up at location between April 1, 2025, to December 1, 2025, for all types of hot mix asphalt. Bids can be brought or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 and will be opened at 9:45 AM on April 1st, 2025, in the Antelope County Commissioners Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Envelope should be marked in the lower left-hand corner with the wording, “Hot Mix Asphalt Bid.” The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: March 12, 19 & 26, 2025

ZNEZ