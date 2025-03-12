NOTICE FOR BIDS

Asphalt Oil

The Antelope County Board of Commissioners will accept sealed bids until 9:45 AM, on April 1st, 2025 for asphalt oil. Price should be per gallon. Purchase of asphalt oil to be delivered to each county shop from April 1, 2025 to December 1, 2025 for the following types of asphalt: MC-800, RC-250, MC3000, CRS2, and CRS-2P. Bids can be brought or mailed to the Antelope County Clerk’s Office, 501 M Street, PO Box 26, Neligh, NE 68756-0026 and will be opened at 9:45 AM on April 1st, 2025 in the Antelope County Commissioners Meeting Room, Antelope County Courthouse Annex. Envelope should be marked in the lower left-hand corner with the wording, “Asphalt Oil Bid.” The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

PUBLISH: March 12, 19 & 26, 2025

ZNEZ