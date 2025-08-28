NOTICE

Estate of VELENE K.

MAHLENDORF, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on August 19, 2025, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR25-30, Dranoel K. Fleharty, whose mailing address is 1114 E Street, Cozad, NE 69130 and Danielle L. Hatterman, whose mailing address is 53653 844 1/2 Road, Tilden, NE 68781, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 27, 2025 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 86756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: August 27, September 3 & 10, 2025

