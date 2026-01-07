NOTICE

Estate of STACY CHARF,

Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on December 30th, 2025, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR25-43, Danelle Charf, whose mailing address is 802 E. 3rd Street, Neligh, Nebraska 68756, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 9, 2026 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: January 7, 14 & 21, 2026

ZNEZ