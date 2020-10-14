Notice – Estate of Shirley Henkenius

NOTICE

Estate of SHIRLEY A.

HENKENIUS, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of his administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County, Nebraska Court on October 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Petitioner

PUBLISH: September 30, October 7 & 14, 2020

