NOTICE

Estate of ROSELLA VOBORNY, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on January 27, 2025, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR25-1, Todd Voborny, whose mailing address is 56549 830th Rd., Stanton, Nebraska 68779; Lucille Pyle, whose mailing address is 85070 523rd Ave., Neligh, Nebraska 68756; and Lois Bright, whose mailing address is 209 4th Street, Royal, Nebraska 68773, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 29, 2025 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: January 29, February 5 and 12, 2025

ZNEZ