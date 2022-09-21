Notice-Estate of Rodney D. Roland

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of RODNEY D.

ROLAND, Deceased

Estate No. PR 22-27

Notice is hereby given that on Sept 6, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said decedent and that ROGER G. ROLAND of 303 S. WILSON ST., WAUSA, NE 68786 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before November 14, 2022 or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

County Court of Antelope County

501 Main, Rm. 2

P.O. Box 26

Neligh, NE 68756

Amy M. Eisenhauer

(Bar I.D. #23605)

Archbold & Eisenhauer Law

Office, LLC

P.O. BOX 707

201 N. BROADWAY

BLOOMFIELD, NE 68718

Tel: (402) 373-4240

Fax: (402) 373-2890

Email: amy@archboldlawoffice.com

PUBLISH: September 14, 21 & 28, 2022

ZNEZ