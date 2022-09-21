Notice-Estate of Rodney D. Roland

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of RODNEY D.
ROLAND, Deceased
Estate No. PR 22-27
Notice is hereby given that on Sept 6, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said decedent and that ROGER G. ROLAND of 303 S. WILSON ST., WAUSA, NE 68786 was informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before November 14, 2022 or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
County Court of Antelope County
501 Main, Rm. 2
P.O. Box 26
Neligh, NE 68756
Amy M. Eisenhauer
(Bar I.D. #23605)
Archbold & Eisenhauer Law
Office, LLC
P.O. BOX 707
201 N. BROADWAY
BLOOMFIELD, NE 68718
Tel: (402) 373-4240
Fax: (402) 373-2890
Email: amy@archboldlawoffice.com
PUBLISH: September 14, 21 & 28, 2022
ZNEZ