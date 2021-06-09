NOTICE
Estate of RICHARD L. BIERMAN, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on June 2, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR21-18, Carol S. Jessen, whose mailing address is 811 M Street, Neligh, NE 68756, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 9, 2021 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.
Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821
Attorney for Applicant
PUBLISH: June 9, 16 & 23, 2021
