Notice-Estate of Randoloh B. Harris

NOTICE

Estate of RANDOLPH B.

HARRIS, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on March 17, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR21-8, MOLLY B. HARRIS, whose mailing address is 46 Peninsula Center Drive, E-260, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 24, 2021 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Martin V. Klein #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: March 17, 24 & 31, 2021

ZNEZ