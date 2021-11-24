NOTICE

Estate of MICHAEL E. KINNEY, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on November 19, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR21-36, Karin M. Kinney, whose mailing address is 51100 836 Road, Elgin, Nebraska 68636 has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 24, 2021 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: November 24, December 1 & 8, 2021

ZNEZ