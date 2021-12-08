NOTICE

Estate of MELVERN HEITHOFF, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on December 2, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR21-39, Keith Heithoff, whose mailing address is 52526 839 Road, Elgin, NE 68636 and Beth Schulte, a/k/a Beth Heithoff-Schulte, whose mailing address is 7875 English Street, Manassas, VA 20112, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 7, 2022 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: December 8, 15 & 22, 2021

