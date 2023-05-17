NOTICE

Estate of MELVERN HEITHOFF, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that the Co-Personal Representatives have filed a report of their administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which has been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court, Nebraska, on the 7th day of June, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Petitioner

PUBLISH: May 17, 24 & 31, 2023

ZNEZ