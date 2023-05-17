NOTICE
Estate of MELVERN HEITHOFF, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that the Co-Personal Representatives have filed a report of their administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which has been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court, Nebraska, on the 7th day of June, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
/s/ Martin V. Klein
Martin V. Klein, #22220
Attorney for Petitioner
PUBLISH: May 17, 24 & 31, 2023
