NOTICE

Estate of MARY JANE BOES, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on April 29, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR24-10, Jeffrey Boes, whose mailing address is 2005 Lois, Carroll, IA 51401 and Lisa Schumacher, whose mailing address is 1226 Hwy 14, Petersburg, NE 68652, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 1, 2024 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: May 1, 8 & 15, 2024

ZNEZ