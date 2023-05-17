NOTICE
Estate of MARGARET J. CHRISTIANSEN, Deceased
Notice is hereby given that on May 15, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR23-14, Brad Wagner, whose mailing address is 1279 North 5th St., Seward, NE 68434, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 17, 2023 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.
/s/ Marvin V. Klein
Martin V. Klein, #22220
Attorney for Applicant
PUBLISH: May 17, 24 & 31, 2023
ZNEZ