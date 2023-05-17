NOTICE

Estate of MARGARET J. CHRISTIANSEN, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on May 15, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR23-14, Brad Wagner, whose mailing address is 1279 North 5th St., Seward, NE 68434, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 17, 2023 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Marvin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: May 17, 24 & 31, 2023

ZNEZ