Notice – Estate of Leon WIlliam Wagner

Estate of LEON WILLIAM

WAGNER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on October 29, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20-36, Kevin L. Wagner, whose mailing address is 6537 Kimberly Drive, Ozawkie, Kansas 66070, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before January 4, 2021 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: November 4, 11 & 18, 2020

