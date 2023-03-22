NOTICE

Estate of LAVERNE L.

HOEFER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on March 15, 2023, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR23-3, Richard Hoefer, whose mailing address is 51917 834 Road, Petersburg, Nebraska 68652, has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before May 22, 2023 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V, Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: March 22, 29 & April 5, 2023