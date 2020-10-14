Notice – Estate of Larry Shavlik

NOTICE

Estate of LARRY C. SHAVLIK, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 29, 2020, in the County Court of Wheeler County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20-5, Nancy J. Shavlik, whose mailing address is 84286 500th Avenue, Bartlett, NE 68622 has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before December 8, 2020 or be forever barred.

Martin V. Klein, #22220

DOERR & KLEIN, P.C.

Attorney for Applicant

Publish: October 7, 14 & 21, 2020

