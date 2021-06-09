NOTICE OF INFORMAL
PROBATE OF WILL
AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES
Estate of Larry S. Johnson, Deceased.
PR21-20
Notice is hereby given that on June 7th, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Constance M. Schonlau, whose address is Attn: Pamela Epp Olsen, Pamela Epp Olsen Law, PC, LLO, 416 Valley View Drive, Suite 304, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, was appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 9, 2021, or be forever barred.
Pamela EPP Olsen – #20980
Counsel for Personal Representative
Pamela Epp Olsen Law, PC, LLO
416 Valley View Drive, Suite 304
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
308.635.1020
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
PO Box 26
Neligh, NE 68756
PUBLISH: June 9, 16 & 23, 2021
ZNEZ
Notice- Estate of Larry S. Johnson
NOTICE OF INFORMAL