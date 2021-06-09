Notice- Estate of Larry S. Johnson

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES

Estate of Larry S. Johnson, Deceased.

PR21-20

Notice is hereby given that on June 7th, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of the Decedent and that Constance M. Schonlau, whose address is Attn: Pamela Epp Olsen, Pamela Epp Olsen Law, PC, LLO, 416 Valley View Drive, Suite 304, Scottsbluff, NE 69361, was appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before August 9, 2021, or be forever barred.

Pamela EPP Olsen – #20980

Counsel for Personal Representative

Pamela Epp Olsen Law, PC, LLO

416 Valley View Drive, Suite 304

Scottsbluff, NE 69361

308.635.1020

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

PO Box 26

Neligh, NE 68756

PUBLISH: June 9, 16 & 23, 2021

ZNEZ