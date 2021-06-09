NOTICE

Estate of LARRY C. SHAVLIK, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of her administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Wheeler County Court on June 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

Martin V. Klein #22220

Attorney for Petitioner

PUBLISH: June 9, 16 & 23, 2021

ZNEZ