NOTICE

Estate of L. NADENE HUGHES, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on January 18, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR22-2, Dennis A. Hughes, whose mailing address is 3000 SW 72nd, Lincoln, NE 68532, and Dawn E. Zieg, whose mailing address is 4411 Eagle Ridge Road, Lincoln, NE 68516, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before March 28, 2022 or be forever barred.

/s/ Jeffrey M. Doerr

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicants

PUBLISH: January 26, February 2 & 9, 2022

ZNEZ