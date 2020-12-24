NOTICE

Estate of JOANN KILPATRICK, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on December 7, 2020, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR20-41, James R. Kilpatrick, whose mailing address is 85822 526th Avenue, Neligh, NE 68756, and Steven A. Kilpatrick, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 583, Dubois, WY 82513, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before February 8, 2021 or be forever barred.

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Applicants

PUBLISH: December 9, 16 & 23, 2020

