NOTICE

Estate of JOAN M. SCHINDLER, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on September 16, 2024, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Case No. PR24-31, Gwen M. Beckman, whose mailing address is 52467 835 Road, Elgin, NE 68636 and Jeffrey D. Schindler, whose mailing address is P.O. Box 242, Elgin, NE 68636, have been appointed as co-personal representatives of this estate. Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before Nov. 18 , 2024 or be forever barred. Creditors shall submit their claims to the Antelope County Court, P.O. Box 26, Neligh, Nebraska 68756.

/s/ Martin V. Klein

Martin V. Klein, #22220

Attorney for Applicant

PUBLISH: September 18, 25 and October 2, 2024.

ZNEZ