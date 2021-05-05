Notice-Estate of George F. Sprout

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of GEORGE F. SPROUT, Deceased

Estate No. PR21-14

Notice is hereby given that on April 29, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Vida L. Sprout whose address is 51274 836th Road, Elgin, NE 68636, Christi K. Redding whose address is 83642 513 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636 and Eileen C. Bode whose address is 83665 514 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636 were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Co-Representatives of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 6, 2021, or be forever barred.

DeManda R. McGowen

Clerk of the County Court

Address of County Court:

Antelope County Court

501 Main Street

Neligh, NE 68756

Jewell & Collins

Attorneys at Law

105 S. 2nd Street

Norfolk, NE 68701

(402) 371-4844

PUBLISH: May 5, 12 and 19, 2021

ZNEZ