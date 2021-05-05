Notice-Estate of George F. Sprout

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of GEORGE F. SPROUT, Deceased
Estate No. PR21-14
Notice is hereby given that on April 29, 2021, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said Decedent and that Vida L. Sprout whose address is 51274 836th Road, Elgin, NE 68636, Christi K. Redding whose address is 83642 513 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636 and Eileen C. Bode whose address is 83665 514 Ave, Elgin, NE 68636 were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Co-Representatives of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 6, 2021, or be forever barred.
DeManda R. McGowen
Clerk of the County Court
Address of County Court:
Antelope County Court
501 Main Street
Neligh, NE 68756
Jewell & Collins
Attorneys at Law
105 S. 2nd Street
Norfolk, NE 68701
(402) 371-4844
PUBLISH: May 5, 12 and 19, 2021
