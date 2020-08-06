Notice — Estate of Duane Childers

THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

Estate of Duane J. Childers, Deceased PR20-27

Notice is hereby given that on July 28, 2020 in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said decedent and that Andrew Childers of Box 396, Elgin, NE 68636 and Kyle Childers of 83666 511 Ave., Elgin, NE 68636 were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Co-Representatives of the estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 5, 2020 or be forever barred.

James A. Fehringer, #11255

Fehringer & Mielak, LLP

P. O. Box 400

Columbus, NE 68602-0400

Tel. No. 402/563-9617

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

P. O. Box 26

Neligh, NE 68756

PUBLISH: August 5, 12 and 19, 2020

ZNEZ