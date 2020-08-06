THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Estate of Duane J. Childers, Deceased PR20-27
Notice is hereby given that on July 28, 2020 in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, the Registrar issued a written Statement of Informal Probate of the Will of said decedent and that Andrew Childers of Box 396, Elgin, NE 68636 and Kyle Childers of 83666 511 Ave., Elgin, NE 68636 were informally appointed by the Registrar as Personal Co-Representatives of the estate.
Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 5, 2020 or be forever barred.
James A. Fehringer, #11255
Fehringer & Mielak, LLP
P. O. Box 400
Columbus, NE 68602-0400
Tel. No. 402/563-9617
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
P. O. Box 26
Neligh, NE 68756
PUBLISH: August 5, 12 and 19, 2020
ZNEZ
Notice — Estate of Duane Childers
