Notice-Estate of David D. Peterson

NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF DAVID D. PETERSEN, Deceased, No. PR22-15
Notice is hereby given that on May 3, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Trevis Halsey, whose address is P.O. Box 334, Tilden, NE 68781, has been appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of this estate.
Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 11, 2022, or be forever barred.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
Kyle Petersen, #25532
Jarecki Sharp & Petersen, P.C., L.L.O.
106 E. 2nd Street
Tilden, NE 68781
Telephone: (402) 370-6331
Fax: (402) 564-7767
Email: kyle@jsplawpc.com
PUBLISH: May 11, 18 & 25, 2022
ZNEZ