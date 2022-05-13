Notice-Estate of David D. Peterson

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF ANTELOPE COUNTY, NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF DAVID D. PETERSEN, Deceased, No. PR22-15

Notice is hereby given that on May 3, 2022, in the County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska, Trevis Halsey, whose address is P.O. Box 334, Tilden, NE 68781, has been appointed by the Registrar as Personal Representative of this estate.

Creditors of this estate must file their claims with this Court on or before July 11, 2022, or be forever barred.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

Kyle Petersen, #25532

Jarecki Sharp & Petersen, P.C., L.L.O.

106 E. 2nd Street

Tilden, NE 68781

Telephone: (402) 370-6331

Fax: (402) 564-7767

Email: kyle@jsplawpc.com

PUBLISH: May 11, 18 & 25, 2022

ZNEZ