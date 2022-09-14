Notice Estate of Curtis D. Waterbury, Deceaseed

NOTICE

Estate of CURTIS D.

WATERBURY, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that the Personal Representative has filed a report of her administration and a formal closing petition for complete settlement after informal probate of Will of said deceased, for determination of heirship, and for determination of inheritance tax, which have been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court on October 5, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

/s/ Jeffrey M. Doerr

Jeffrey M. Doerr, #16821

Attorney for Petitioner

PUBLISH: September 14, 21 & 28, 2022

ZNEZ