Notice-Estate of Brian T. Mack

NOTICE OF FORMAL HEARING FOR COMPLETE
SETTLEMENT AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP
County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska
Estate of Brian T. Mack,
Deceased. No. PR 21-29
Notice is hereby given that the Co-Personal Representatives have filed a final account and report of their administration, a formal closing Petition for Complete Settlement for determination of heirship, which has been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court on the 3rd day of August, 2022, at 9 a.m.
Linda Mitchell
Clerk of the County Court
Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059
Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, PC, LLO
1190 Omaha Tower
2120 South 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68124
PUBLISH: July 13, 20 & 27, 2022
ZNEZ