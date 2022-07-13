Notice-Estate of Brian T. Mack

NOTICE OF FORMAL HEARING FOR COMPLETE

SETTLEMENT AND DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP

County Court of Antelope County, Nebraska

Estate of Brian T. Mack,

Deceased. No. PR 21-29

Notice is hereby given that the Co-Personal Representatives have filed a final account and report of their administration, a formal closing Petition for Complete Settlement for determination of heirship, which has been set for hearing in the Antelope County Court on the 3rd day of August, 2022, at 9 a.m.

Linda Mitchell

Clerk of the County Court

Jeffrey L. Stoehr #14059

Law Offices of Jeffrey L. Stoehr, PC, LLO

1190 Omaha Tower

2120 South 72nd Street

Omaha, NE 68124

PUBLISH: July 13, 20 & 27, 2022

ZNEZ