Notice-Antelope County Employee Salaries

NOTICE – SALARIES: July 2021

The following salaries are to be published each year between July 15 and August 15, according to Nebraska State Statute 23-122, revised by LB299 in 1996. Antelope County Employees are paid on a monthly payroll. The salaries vary in each department, due to job titles and the number of years of employment. The following are payroll figures:

GENERAL FUND: Commissioners: (4) $15,748.10; (1) $16,756.10 annual; Officials: (4) $56,417.70 – annual; Deputies: (2) $20.83; (1) $19.92 (1) $19.50; – hourly; Administrative manager – (1) $19.29; (1) $17.50; Clerical hourly (1) $16.50; (1) $13.75; (1) $13.60; (1) $13.50; (1) $13.01; (1) $13.00; (1) $12.50; Seasonal Clerical – hourly (1) $10.20; Part-time Clerical – hourly (1) $11.00; Janitor (1) $13.35; Custodian (1) $12.45; Sheriff (1) $60,081.58 – annual; Deputies-hourly: (1) $20.00; (2) $19.00; part-time Deputies; (3) $18.00 – hourly; Dispatchers (2) $15.50; (1) $15.00; (6) $14.00; (1) $13.00; (2) $12.00 (1) $11.00; Part-Time Dispatcher: (1) $11.00 (1) $10.00; Attorney (1) $57,397.03 – annual; Veterans Service Officer (1) $25.00 – hourly part-time; Zoning (1) $27.57 – part-time hourly; Weed Board Members (5) $40.00 per meeting; Weed Superintendent (1) $38,000.04; – annual; part-time Clerical – hourly (1) $13.75;

ROAD & BRIDGE FUND: Full-Time Road Workers – hourly (1) $20.65; (1) $19.65; (2) $19.15; (1) $19.00; (1) $18.50; (5) $18.15; (1) $17.75; (1) $17.65; (3) $17.15; (2) $17.00; (1) $16.75; (5) $16.50; (2) $16.15; (3) $16.00; (1) $15.00 – hourly; part-time road workers (1) $12.00; (4) $11.00 – hourly; Road Superintendent (1) $54,999.96 – annual; Road Safety Officer (1) $50,000.04 – annual.

LISA PAYNE

Clerk/Antelope County

PUBLISH: August 11, 2021

ZNEZ