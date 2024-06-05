Notice Antelope County Assessor’s Office

NOTICE

This is to certify that the assessment roll of all real property for the taxable year of 2024 for Antelope County, Nebraska, have been processed and completed.

Notices of Valuation Change were mailed June 1, 2024 to all Antelope County property owners. If you disagree with value, please come in and review your real estate records with the County Assessor. You may file a protest with the Antelope County Clerk, on or before June 30th.

All protests must contain a name, address, legal description, parcel number, current value, requested value, and a statement of explanation for requesting a change in the valuation.

2024 Ratios:

Residential-98%

Commercial-100%

Agricultural-71%

Kelly Mueller-Oltjenbruns

Antelope County Assessor

PUBLISH: June 5, 2024

ZNEZ