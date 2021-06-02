Northeast Nebraska All-Star Game Participants

O’NEILL — Two Wolfpack players and their coach were on the hardwood again Friday night.

Basketball standouts Allyson Selting and Kirsten Krebs were members of the ‘Blue’ team which battle the ‘white’ team at the Northeast Nebraska Girls All-Star Basketball game played at O’Neill High School.

Coaching the ‘blue’ team was Wolfpack Coach Randy Eisenhauer.

Krebs finished with five points and Selting had four as the ‘blue’ team fell to the ‘white’ team. To read the complete story turn to this weeks Elgin Review.