No water nitrate issues found

Ken Halvorsen of the Nebraska Rural Water Association met briefly with the Elgin City Council to share an initial managerial water assessment. He said the assessment was tied to the city borrowing money from the state revolving fund for water main replacement conducted last summer.

“Everything is pretty good in here (the assessment),” Halvorsen said, indicating a second one will be done approximately one year from now.

He said through the association, a wellhead protection program is available to the community which would show how their wellhead area needs to be protected.