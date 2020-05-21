No Vetch Days this year

Wednesday night, May 13, the Elgin Community Club canceled the annual Vetch Days celebration. To have been held Friday through Sunday, June 5-7, concerns about the pandemic made the decision one which had to be made.

Organizers came to the decision, in part, because many of the activities could not be held with current Direct Health Measures in place. Among such events was the Vetch Days Parade, community barbecue, kid’s games, etc. The contract with McWhorter Entertainment, which has provided a carnival, has been canceled by mutual agreement.

The Elgin Swimming Pool, site of the pool party which is one of the most popular events for kids, remains closed. No official opening date has been set yet as the pool will not be filled til after June 1.

One event planned to be held that weekend will go on. A tractor pull organized by Bruce Clark will be held at the same location as previous years, northeast of the pool. There will be no bleacher seating at the event. Action will get underway at noon. A kid’s pedal pull will start at 2 p.m.

That’s just one of the local events planned for June which have been canceled or postponed. The Elgin Koed Group (EKG) has postponed the annual Bull-A-Rama event which was to have been held Friday, June 12.