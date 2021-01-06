Niewohner appointed to city council

Meeting Monday night, three members of the council voted to appoint a new representative from Ward Two.

Council members Duane Miller, Jim Kittleson and, participating from home, Mike Dvorak voted to appoint Craig Niewohner to fill the position which came open after no one placed their name on the ballot following Councilman Don Mackel’s decision not to seek re-election.

Niewohner then took the oath of office and participated in the remainder of the meeting which lasted under an hour. For more information about the city council meeting, turn to this weeks Elgin Review.