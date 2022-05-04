Newspaper garners numerous awards at NPA convention

KEARNEY — The Elgin Review has again been judged to be one of the top weekly newspapers in Nebraska.

At Saturday night’s awards banquet put on by the Nebraska Press Association, your newspaper was recognized with numerous awards in advertising, photography, editorial and social media platforms.

Each year the newspaper competes in the Better Newspaper Contest sponsored by the NPA. Entries were submitted in January and then judged by members of the New York Press Association.

The newspaper received three first place awards and followers of community are very familiar with the subject matter. For the complete story turn to this weeks edition of the Elgin Review.