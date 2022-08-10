New town slogan on welcome signs being sought for Elgin

As the Elgin Community Club is looking into options for new “Welcome to Elgin” signs, it is time to also consider a new slogan for the town of Elgin.

Currently, the signs feature “Some smaller, Some bigger, None better” as the town slogan. Like the signs, slogans also age over time.

If you have a slogan idea — and even a sign design — that you believe pays tribute to this wonderful little community, share it with us!

Slogans may be sent to Eric Lordemann at eric@lordemannins.com or dropped off at Lordemann Insurance (118 S 2nd Street, Elgin).

All slogans and designs will be considered so give it a try! We look forward to your submissions.