New Street Lights to adorn Second Avenue

Like a movie title from years ago, Elgin is going “Back to the Future.”

At a special meeting of the Elgin City Council held Wednesday, July 1, the council, on a unanimous vote, approved going forward with the purchase and installation of new street lights in the business district along Second Avenue.

The action capped a whirlwind of activity involving the council working with Bruce Clark, an electrician who serves as president of the Elgin Community Club.

Twenty new street lights will be located between City Limits on the south end of Second Avenue and Jerry’s Feed Service on the north end.