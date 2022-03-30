New Pastor at Park Congregational Church

A new pastor will lead the congregation at Park Congregational United Church of Christ. Kate West was behind the pulpit Sunday morning to guide parishioners in their journey of faith.

“I’m very excited to be in the area,” Miss West said Monday morning. She began her pastoral duties at the church earlier this month, having come here from St. John’s United Church of Christ in Council Bluffs. In addition to Park Church, Rev. West will also serve as pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. Living with her at the parsonage is her pet dog, a Dachshund mix which she describes as “24 pounds of anxiety.” Her installation service will be June 5 at the Neligh church.