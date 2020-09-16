New Lights make a Bright and Beautiful Statement in Downtown Elgin

The lights are on and it’s quite a sight!!

On Friday evening, Elgin’s 20 new street lights which adorn Second Street and adjacent areas were lit up.

The privately-funded endeavor came with a price tag of just under $90,000. More than 60 separate donors helped raise money used to pay for the light poles, globes and installation which was done by Midwest Electric owner Bruce Clark.

Sidewalks in front of Elgin businesses are completed and the water main project is finishing up. Work on the project was done by Rutjens Construction.